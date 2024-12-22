Dec. 22 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

Wave will be missed

Those who benefited from the friendly wave and smile from the older gentleman at the corner of 12th and Sycamore streets in Clarkston probably didn’t know his name: Tom Reed.

He died Dec. 2. He was usually sitting outside on his porch or lawn. Tall and skinny with an old back injury, he could frequently be found pulling weeds or whatever in our disabled former neighbors’ lawn. He also worked at Walmart.

His friendly wave will be missed.

Marsha Burns

Clarkston