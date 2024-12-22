Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
OpinionDecember 22, 2024

Dec. 22 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

Wave will be missed

Those who benefited from the friendly wave and smile from the older gentleman at the corner of 12th and Sycamore streets in Clarkston probably didn’t know his name: Tom Reed.

He died Dec. 2. He was usually sitting outside on his porch or lawn. Tall and skinny with an old back injury, he could frequently be found pulling weeds or whatever in our disabled former neighbors’ lawn. He also worked at Walmart.

His friendly wave will be missed.

Marsha Burns

Clarkston

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Not that many fish

There is a factual error in the article published in the Dec. 5 Tribune headlined, “Inslee cheered by salmon advocates.” In the second to last paragraph, the author states, “Snake River salmon and steelhead returns once numbered in the millions but declined dramatically following construction of eight dams between Lewiston and the Pacific Ocean.”

Only 569,005 adult salmon passed Bradford Island in 1938 when Bonneville Dam first went into service, not the millions cited in the article. This count was before Grand Coulee Dam or any of the lower Snake River dams ever went into service, but after the ecosystem was devastated by the cannery industry between 1880 and 1920.

Data does not support the notion that there were millions of fish in the river until the modern era of big dam construction. History proves that the historic runs were already gone before the dams were built.

Adam Ratliff

Pullman

Related
OpinionDec. 22
Dec. 22 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionDec. 22
Dec. 22 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionDec. 22
OPINION: Resets are breaking out all over; here are a few of...
OpinionDec. 22
Dec. 22 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions
Related
OPINION: Repeal Medicaid expansion and who pays? You
OpinionDec. 22
OPINION: Repeal Medicaid expansion and who pays? You
OpinionDec. 21
Dec. 21 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OPINION: Only the worst people will take charge
OpinionDec. 20
OPINION: Only the worst people will take charge
OPINION: Cheers & Jeers: Knuckled under to the Idaho Legislature
OpinionDec. 20
OPINION: Cheers & Jeers: Knuckled under to the Idaho Legislature
Incoming: Oligarchs and loyalists hellbent for revenge
OpinionDec. 18
Incoming: Oligarchs and loyalists hellbent for revenge
OPINION: If plan goes through, who is doing to do all the work in Idaho?
OpinionDec. 17
OPINION: If plan goes through, who is doing to do all the work in Idaho?
OPINION: Did Trump just declare war on Idaho’s economy?
OpinionDec. 15
OPINION: Did Trump just declare war on Idaho’s economy?
OPINION: Misused water spill at dams is the enemy of fish survival
OpinionDec. 15
OPINION: Misused water spill at dams is the enemy of fish survival
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy