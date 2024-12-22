Dec. 22 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

A cruel letter

Regarding Dick Sherwin’s letter in the Dec 7 Lewiston Tribune about “liberal women”: You appear to be ignorant, cruel and souless.

Sandra Lilligren

Clarkston

Who’s No. 1?

At 80, I have learned that the most damaging lies are the ones we tell ourselves.

A common crowd chant, “We’re No. 1” is used to cheer our teams on to victory. After the games are over this blind pride will not allow us to learn from other people and nations.

At this time of national introspection is this chant — “We’re No. 1” — objectively true? No. 1 in Japan is longevity, Finland is happiest, Spain is healthiest, Norway is strongest democracy, Canada is best-educated, Norway has the highest rate of literacy, Denmark has the best work-life balance, Norway has the highest per capita income, Switzerland is richest and America has the most hours a day (4.5) spent watching television.

Let me offer my assessment of why we’e not No. 1 in any category: We are an arrogant, hypocritical, hedonistic, ignorant society with half of the public at or below a sixth grade reading level, according to Nathann Heller in The New Yorker magazine. We are not willing to learn from others. We find comfort in a claim to be a Judeo-Christian nation but simply do not practice what we preach. We buy our comfort by behavior that will destroy the planet and — like the Romans of old — we worship the god of entertainment.

I recognize that all I have said is a false, unkind generalization because many Americans are the exact opposite: charitable, smart, honest, loving people. We have the potential to be No. 1.

Stan Smith

Viola

Back to dark ages?

It is no surprise that the USA ranks way below many other countries in mathematics and science. One only needs to read Cindi Mader’s column headlined, “Look at the facts: Another flat Earth theory is on the ropes” (Lewiston Tribune, Dec. 8).

Her opinion came from reading and listening to and occasionally attending scientific conferences to declare that science is disproving evolution. It would be interesting to know which scientific conferences she attended.

That’s on top of nominating a person who is anti-vaccine to head Health and Human Services and a TV doctor as head of the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services. Of course, one shouldn’t be surprised since they are nominated by a guy who suggested injecting bleach and using bright lights to get rid of COVID-19. We are normalizing ignorance.