Dec. 24 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Purposeful fake news

On Dec. 5, in a story headlined, “Inslee cheered by salmon advocates,” Tribune Outdoor editor Eric Barker wrote this: “Snake River salmon and steelhead runs once numbered in the millions but declined dramatically following construction of eight dams between Lewiston and the Pacific Ocean.” Barker’s statement is a purposeful misrepresentation of facts, intended to mislead the public concerning the four lower Snake River dams.

In the 1800s, an estimated 16 million anadromous fish entered the mouth of the Columbia River annually. By 1938, the first year fish could be counted at Bonneville Dam, approximately 400,000 fish passed over Bonneville. These runs had already been reduced, largely by commercial overfishing, from 16 million to just 400,000 fish annually.

These runs remained between 400,000 and 600,000 fish from 1938 until around 1999. From 1999 until 2016, the largest anadromous fish runs ever recorded reached Bonneville Dam. Those numbers reached as high as 1.55 million fish in 2000 and as high as 1.6 million fish in 2016. Remember, all four lower Snake River dams were in place after 1975.

Barker consistently and knowingly misleads Tribune readers with false statements concerning the effect of the dams on anadromous fish runs. One can only conclude he has an agenda to breach the lower Snake River dams despite the truth. He truly is a purveyor of “fake news.”

Dick Sherwin

Lewiston

Don’t shirk, senators

I am extremely concerned to learn that Sen. Mike Crapo has expressed that he is willing to allow President-elect Donald Trump to use recess appointments to fill some cabinet positions.

Sen. Crapo was elected by Idaho citizens to do the job of a United States senator. Part of that job is to vet the people a president nominates for Cabinet positions. If he and/or Sen. Jim Risch allow Trump to dictate recess appointments, then they will be abdicating their responsibility under the Constitution to advise and consent to the appointments.