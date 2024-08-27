Dec. 26 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

The art of deception
Evil cannot prevail in the face of knowledge and truth.
This simple fact is why freedom of speech is the First Amendment.
The purpose of the Second Amendment is to protect and ensure the survival of the First Amendment (and otherwise defend against evil).
Unfortunately, industrial scale deception (lying) has gone mainstream.
Make no mistake, deception is a science. Spotting it, has become a necessary survival skill. If you suspect an omission or deception, simply Google it and begin reading.
Here are the basics of deception (evil) to help you recognize them, and respond accordingly.
In order, the professional deceivers will: omit, lie, deny, blame, shame, project, deflect.
Taken a step further, professional thieves and mass killers will then cheat, steal, line their pockets (and those of their cronies), kill the witnesses and then do it again.
This list includes Joseph Stalin, Adolf Hitler, Mao Zedong, Pol Pot, Vladimir Putin, Benito Mussolini, Kim Jong Un, Fidel Castro, Marxists, fascists and other modern, mass-murdering (evil) demagogues.
Do your part to protect Western civilization (and your sanity). When in doubt, check it out.
J.C. Passmore Jr.
Elk City
Saving Social Security
I have been seeing a lot said about Social Security and how it is going to run out of money. I think there’s an easy way to keep it solvent. However, the rich politicians will say that it won’t work.
Let’s look at the current situation. If you make $15,080 — minimum wage for a year — you will pay approximately $934.96, leaving you with a net pay of $14,145.04. Next, if you make $168,600, you will pay approximately $10,453.20, leaving you with a net pay of $158,146.80. Now, if you make $500,000, you will pay approximately $10,453.20, leaving you with a net pay of $489,546.80.
How does that seem fair? It seem to me that the rich pay a lower tax. Maybe when Congress looks at Social Security, they should do away with the cap, possibly saving Social Security and making the playing field equal.
I hate it when the football games let my mind wander when they are not close.
William Watts
Clarkston