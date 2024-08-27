Dec. 26 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

The art of deception

Evil cannot prevail in the face of knowledge and truth.

This simple fact is why freedom of speech is the First Amendment.

The purpose of the Second Amendment is to protect and ensure the survival of the First Amendment (and otherwise defend against evil).

Unfortunately, industrial scale deception (lying) has gone mainstream.

Make no mistake, deception is a science. Spotting it, has become a necessary survival skill. If you suspect an omission or deception, simply Google it and begin reading.

Here are the basics of deception (evil) to help you recognize them, and respond accordingly.

In order, the professional deceivers will: omit, lie, deny, blame, shame, project, deflect.

Taken a step further, professional thieves and mass killers will then cheat, steal, line their pockets (and those of their cronies), kill the witnesses and then do it again.

This list includes Joseph Stalin, Adolf Hitler, Mao Zedong, Pol Pot, Vladimir Putin, Benito Mussolini, Kim Jong Un, Fidel Castro, Marxists, fascists and other modern, mass-murdering (evil) demagogues.