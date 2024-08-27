Dec. 27 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Dam removal plan

Now that the Republicans have complete control, we should see the party of fiscal responsibility and government efficiency make some real strides.

One of their own, our own Congressman Mike Simpson, has identified a dandy piece of low-hanging fruit and has even provided a cost-effective plan for it: removal of the four lower Snake River dams.

These dams produce about 4% of the region’s power mostly at a time of year when it is not needed; now even more so because of climate change. These dams have reached their life expectancy, resulting in ever-increasing maintenance, repair and operating costs. It’s that end-of-life thing.