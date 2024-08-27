Sections
OpinionDecember 28, 2024

Dec. 28 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

What have they brought?

I will never stop pointing out Donald Trump’s deep incompetence and his demand of loyalty over the Constitution, aka nationalism. Patriotism be damned, dammit.

According to the Tennessee Holler and many others, Texas Rep. (supposedly educated) Troy Nehls said, “If Trump says jump 3 feet and scratch your head. That’s it.” Nehl’s statement “represents” the epitome of incompetence.

Trump Christians, your king of incompetence said, “Jesus rose in three days; I would have done it faster.” This is a president selling Bibles, his name before God for crying out loud. Plus, golden tennis shoes and $10K watches. Oh, my Christian friends, what hast thou “rot”?

In review: He named a grossly inexperienced, womanizing alcoholic for Defense secretary; a Russian and Syrian asset with serious national security issues as director of national “intelligence”; plus disgustingly underqualifed acolytes Kash Patel and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., each having absolutely zero experience for critically important positions as FBI director and Department of Health and Human Services secretary.

Oh, my duped always-Trumpers, what have you brought?

Jim Roach

Moscow

