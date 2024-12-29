Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
OpinionDecember 29, 2024

Dec. 29 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

Data backs dam breaching

In a Dec. 11 Tribune article headlined “Power and Conservation Council reports progress,” council members were pleased the recent 10-year (2014-23) average number of adult salmon and steelhead entering the mouth of the Columbia River was 2.3 million fish, down only slightly from the previous 10-year average of 2.4 million, but significantly greater than the 1990s 10-year average of 1.3 million.

These numbers don’t distinguish where these fish are destined, what species they are or whether they’re of hatchery or natural origin. Many of these fish migrate to lower Columbia River hatcheries or, in the case of naturally spawning sockeye, of which there were 700,000 this year, mostly into upper Columbia system Canadian tributaries.

There’s been little to crow about for wild salmon and steelhead migrating to the Snake River system, all of which continue to be federally listed as threatened or endangered.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

In 1992, when 12,673 adult wild Snake River spring/summer Chinook salmon were counted at Lower Granite Dam, they became Endangered Species Act-listed as threatened. In 2023, 30 years later, and after more than $18 billion has been spent on their recovery, only 7,219 wild adults were counted at Lower Granite Dam, a 43% decline.

These data confirm that lower Snake River restoration, as has been called for since the 1998 Plan for Analyzing and Testing Hypotheses report and most recently in National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries’ “Rebuilding” report, with ... dam breaching being the “centerpiece” and “essential” action, must occur for Idaho’s salmon to recover.

Richard Scully

Lewiston

Related
OpinionDec. 29
OPINION: Who helped in rural Idaho’s hour of need — and who ...
OpinionDec. 29
Dec. 29 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionDec. 29
Dec. 29 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionDec. 29
OPINION: The day Russ Fulcher stood up to Donald Trump
Related
OpinionDec. 29
Dec. 29 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionDec. 28
OPINION: There’s likely no happy ending to this movie remake
OpinionDec. 28
Dec. 28 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OPINION: Here are the spots where I missed the strike zone in 2024
OpinionDec. 27
OPINION: Here are the spots where I missed the strike zone in 2024
OpinionDec. 27
OPINION: Legislators should stop trying to hide public records
OPINION: A Christmas classic: Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus
OpinionDec. 25
OPINION: A Christmas classic: Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus
OPINION: Genuine Christmas story needs no embellishment
OpinionDec. 25
OPINION: Genuine Christmas story needs no embellishment
OPINION: What kind of fallout would there be in a U.S. ban on TikTok?
OpinionDec. 24
OPINION: What kind of fallout would there be in a U.S. ban on TikTok?
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy