Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Don’t fret about flu

Do not worry about these flu outbreaks. “Brain worm guy” will come to the rescue.

Bad vax. Bad vax.

Brad Stewart

Lewiston

Feeling lost, worried

I’m a senior citizen who lives month to month on my Social Security income. I have no investments, no 401(k) from my lifetime of work in the food industry and no prospects of my income increasing. Seniors who rely on Social Security for their only income are receiving a 2.3% cost-of-living increase this year. Seriously? Who determines that?

Medicare is going up, Advantage plans are increasing and going to the grocery story is a nightmare. I live on cheap chicken and noodles.

I have become very frugal in everyday expenses. I have a 16-year-old cat who requires a special diet to remain alive, so I pay for it every month, about $65. Should I not do that? No, I love that cat ... . Food banks are hurting and low on food and donations. All social service organizations are cutting back.

Where are we going as a nation? I’m frustrated. Higher bills, higher costs, mercenary landlords/landowners and no concern for the everyday person. Why has our society become so materialistic in the past years that the everyday person has nowhere to turn to live a basic, decent and humble life? Make a decent living and expect to live a decent retirement without worry and stress?

I, for one, feel lost and worried and yes, I am a senior at 69 years old. However, I always told one of my departed siblings that I intended to live into my 90s and be happy and healthy. Not so sure about that now.