Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Don’t fret about flu
Do not worry about these flu outbreaks. “Brain worm guy” will come to the rescue.
Bad vax. Bad vax.
Brad Stewart
Lewiston
Feeling lost, worried
I’m a senior citizen who lives month to month on my Social Security income. I have no investments, no 401(k) from my lifetime of work in the food industry and no prospects of my income increasing. Seniors who rely on Social Security for their only income are receiving a 2.3% cost-of-living increase this year. Seriously? Who determines that?
Medicare is going up, Advantage plans are increasing and going to the grocery story is a nightmare. I live on cheap chicken and noodles.
I have become very frugal in everyday expenses. I have a 16-year-old cat who requires a special diet to remain alive, so I pay for it every month, about $65. Should I not do that? No, I love that cat ... . Food banks are hurting and low on food and donations. All social service organizations are cutting back.
Where are we going as a nation? I’m frustrated. Higher bills, higher costs, mercenary landlords/landowners and no concern for the everyday person. Why has our society become so materialistic in the past years that the everyday person has nowhere to turn to live a basic, decent and humble life? Make a decent living and expect to live a decent retirement without worry and stress?
I, for one, feel lost and worried and yes, I am a senior at 69 years old. However, I always told one of my departed siblings that I intended to live into my 90s and be happy and healthy. Not so sure about that now.
Joe Swartz
Lewiston
Use water, not TP
I’m sorry to say the potty training of Americans isn’t very good.
We learn to wipe with toilet paper rather than washing with water. Toilet paper works better for wiping than corn cobs or leaves, but wiping is not very effective at cleaning.
The average person pays about $120 per year for toilet paper and still has a dirty rear. On top of being expensive and not doing a good job, toilet paper is environmentally destructive. Wiping with paper from trees impairs the Earth’s ability to absorb CO2 and produce oxygen. It’s an insult to Mother Nature every time we wipe.
If producing toilet paper is expensive, disposing of it is more so. About 40% of sewage is toilet paper and is the component hardest to process. We spend a lot on building sewer plants and the collection systems. The collection pipes are placed underneath roadways, requiring extensive roadwork and repaving when something goes wrong. The whole expensive system makes little sense when considered as a whole.
Washing with water works better than wiping with paper. It’s cleaner, less expensive and helps save the environment. Bidets and wash wands afford a pleasant and easy way to wash. Investing in water cleaning aids pay for themselves in savings on toilet paper.
The choice is yours: Help destroy the environment and have a dirty rear, or save the environment and have a cleaner rear.
Yeah, I’ll get around to switching to washing if I can find the ambition, time, money, etc.
C. Edward Collins
Clarkston