Jan. 1 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Those missing votes
The 2024 election has shed an interesting light on the 2020 election.
Taking a look at the simple mathematics, there are more than 7 million missing votes in 2024 as opposed to 2020. What happened to 7 million votes? Are we to believe 7 million decided stopping Donald Trump wasn’t as important in 2024 as in 2020?
Perhaps the Dinesh D’Souza documentary “2000 Mules” should be taken seriously. I contend wherever the missing votes are, gives Trump the mandate and landslide many liars are claiming wasn’t achieved.
Kevin O. Thomason
Craigmont