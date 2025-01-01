Sections
OpinionJanuary 1, 2025

Jan. 1 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Those missing votes

The 2024 election has shed an interesting light on the 2020 election.

Taking a look at the simple mathematics, there are more than 7 million missing votes in 2024 as opposed to 2020. What happened to 7 million votes? Are we to believe 7 million decided stopping Donald Trump wasn’t as important in 2024 as in 2020?

Perhaps the Dinesh D’Souza documentary “2000 Mules” should be taken seriously. I contend wherever the missing votes are, gives Trump the mandate and landslide many liars are claiming wasn’t achieved.

Kevin O. Thomason

Craigmont

