Jan. 2 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Catching up on news

My newspapers tend to stack up, so on Dec. 22, I read Thursday, Friday and Saturday. First, congratulations to Speaker Mike Johnson who did his job while Elon Musk bloviated.

Second, on Dec. 20, the Tribune reported, “A recent coin drive ... brought in $5,353.22 to buy food and hygiene products ... “ in an effort by the Asotin-Anatone School Distric to make Christmas merrier. Also, congratulations for all who participated.

On Dec. 21, a photo and headline reported, “Idaho lawmakers raise $5K in gift drive.” How embarrassing for lawmakers.

Third, I used the editorial page on Dec. 19 that said to send letters to letters@lmtribune.com which took me to what looks like a new home-page with great rundown of headlines, but no place to submit a letter. So I will print this off my phone and use snail mail.

Thanks for letting me give my opinion.

Jane Risley