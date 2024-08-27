Jan. 3 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

A snowball’s chance

Responding to the letter, “More Trump time?” (Tribune, Dec. 8): Because of the failure in achieving a landslide or a mandate, I doubt that Donald Trump will be allowed more than four more years to rule over his minions.

The lefties are hardly stewing over that possibility, because they know that the 22nd Amendment cannot be “altered.” To repeal it would take the approval of a two-thirds vote in both houses of Congress, followed by an approval of three-fourths of the states’ legislatures.