Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
OpinionJanuary 3, 2025

Jan. 3 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

A snowball’s chance

Responding to the letter, “More Trump time?” (Tribune, Dec. 8): Because of the failure in achieving a landslide or a mandate, I doubt that Donald Trump will be allowed more than four more years to rule over his minions.

The lefties are hardly stewing over that possibility, because they know that the 22nd Amendment cannot be “altered.” To repeal it would take the approval of a two-thirds vote in both houses of Congress, followed by an approval of three-fourths of the states’ legislatures.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

A snowball’s chance in hell has better odds.

Patrice Yeatter

Kooskia

Related
OpinionJan. 3
OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: Mayor makes a vote for the kids
OpinionJan. 2
Jan. 2 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionJan. 2
OPINION: Schools should teach teens basic financial literacy
OpinionJan. 1
Jan. 1 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
Related
OPINION: Using this tool would likely help get our money’s worth
OpinionJan. 1
OPINION: Using this tool would likely help get our money’s worth
OPINION: Here’s what may lie ahead for Idaho in the new year to come
OpinionDec. 31, 2024
OPINION: Here’s what may lie ahead for Idaho in the new year to come
OpinionDec. 31, 2024
OPINION: Washington faces challenges with public defense
OpinionDec. 31, 2024
Dec. 31 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OPINION: Who helped in rural Idaho’s hour of need — and who didn’t
OpinionDec. 29, 2024
OPINION: Who helped in rural Idaho’s hour of need — and who didn’t
OPINION: The day Russ Fulcher stood up to Donald Trump
OpinionDec. 29, 2024
OPINION: The day Russ Fulcher stood up to Donald Trump
OpinionDec. 29, 2024
Dec. 29 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions
OPINION: Here are the spots where I missed the strike zone in 2024
OpinionDec. 27, 2024
OPINION: Here are the spots where I missed the strike zone in 2024
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy