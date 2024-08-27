Jan. 4 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Broken promises
We seem to be living in the age of the presidential broken promise.
As we know, a few months ago President Joe Biden promised many times over that he would not pardon his son, Hunter, of any crimes that he was convicted of. But more recently, Biden came up with the lame excuse that Hunter was “selectively and unfairly prosecuted,” so Biden did pardon Hunter, violating his promise not to do so. This shameful, presidential promise-breaking indicates that Biden is one miserable excuse for a human being and a bad example to the whole world.
Along the same line, on Jan. 20, President-elect Donald Trump will solemnly promise to “preserve, protect and defend the (U.S.) Constitution.” But in late 2022 Trump stated that “A massive (election) fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” So by Trump’s own words, the Constitution is obeyable so long as it does not get in his way. But should the Constitution block his intentions in some way, then Trump thinks it must be trashed and ignored. So Trump’s coming promise on Jan. 20 to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution” will be absolutely worthless and meaningless.
If some of the former, deceased presidents could see the low moral character of the current outgoing and incoming presidents, they would, so to speak, “turn over in their graves.”
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville