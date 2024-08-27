Jan. 4 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Broken promises

We seem to be living in the age of the presidential broken promise.

As we know, a few months ago President Joe Biden promised many times over that he would not pardon his son, Hunter, of any crimes that he was convicted of. But more recently, Biden came up with the lame excuse that Hunter was “selectively and unfairly prosecuted,” so Biden did pardon Hunter, violating his promise not to do so. This shameful, presidential promise-breaking indicates that Biden is one miserable excuse for a human being and a bad example to the whole world.