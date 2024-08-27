Jan. 5 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions

What might have been

Has anyone ever considered what might have happened to Indian tribes and this country if they would have won the wars against the U.S. Army in the late 1800s?

I firmly believe that if the Midwestern tribes would have defeated and pushed the U.S. military back across the Mississippi River to Washington, D.C., none of us would exist today.

They had no development of future inventions, innovations or advancement of modern warfare or even have the technology to produce a metal arrowhead, let alone gunpowder or a gun.

Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler would have come across the U.S. from Europe and met the Japanese Imperial Army in the middle of Kansas. Both of these foreign invaders would have met little or no resistance from the Native American tribes, thus would have conquered and taken the United States in less than a week and marched all survivors off to concentration camps and the ovens for total extermination.

So in essence, the U.S. Army, by defeating the American Indian, actually saved them and their magnificent culture for future generations of all Americans to enjoy and study.

John Webb

Reubens