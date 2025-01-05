Jan. 5 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

Praise for mayor’s vote

Thank you, Mayor Dan Johnson, for having the foresight and strength of character to cast the deciding vote approving the city of Lewiston lease for a young adult, tiny home village in east Lewiston.

This program can help provide a safety net for at-risk youth transitioning out of foster care and those without family support. This type of early-intervention, proactive approach can help these kids avoid homelessness, and to achieve their full potential as contributing members of society.

Vicki Donovan

Lewiston

Grateful for the help

The day after Thanksgiving, I hit black ice going south of Lapwai. I fishtailed for a couple hundred feet until my truck nosedived off the highway and into the creek bed.

I was able to get towed out and drive away with no damage, but I was very close to rolling my truck and having an extremely serious accident. I grew up near Pullman and work for the U.S. Forest Service, but this was the worst car accident I have ever had. I am extremely lucky that everything was OK, but I was considerably shaken.

Two men who were driving behind me watched the whole accident happen. They were there the minute I stepped out of my truck. These men helped me without a second thought. They called 911 while I called a tow truck. They let me sit in their truck with them for half an hour with the heat running so that I would stay warm. They provided company when I was alone and scared.