Jan. 5 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

Praise for mayor’s vote
Thank you, Mayor Dan Johnson, for having the foresight and strength of character to cast the deciding vote approving the city of Lewiston lease for a young adult, tiny home village in east Lewiston.
This program can help provide a safety net for at-risk youth transitioning out of foster care and those without family support. This type of early-intervention, proactive approach can help these kids avoid homelessness, and to achieve their full potential as contributing members of society.
Vicki Donovan
Lewiston
Grateful for the help
The day after Thanksgiving, I hit black ice going south of Lapwai. I fishtailed for a couple hundred feet until my truck nosedived off the highway and into the creek bed.
I was able to get towed out and drive away with no damage, but I was very close to rolling my truck and having an extremely serious accident. I grew up near Pullman and work for the U.S. Forest Service, but this was the worst car accident I have ever had. I am extremely lucky that everything was OK, but I was considerably shaken.
Two men who were driving behind me watched the whole accident happen. They were there the minute I stepped out of my truck. These men helped me without a second thought. They called 911 while I called a tow truck. They let me sit in their truck with them for half an hour with the heat running so that I would stay warm. They provided company when I was alone and scared.
I can’t remember their names, but I really want to thank them. I believe they live in Cottonwood. Not only did they stop their truck to check on me, but they helped me calm down and process what had happened. They also provided a warm and safe shelter for me. And funnily enough, one of them is cousins with my high school basketball coach.
I can’t express how grateful I am for their kindness and help. Thank you, from me and my family.
Carolyn Knaack
Colfax
Good riddance, Biden
Wow. It’s been a long four years with this selected person in office. It’s been very horrible, what he put us all through. The person I’m referring to is none other than Joe “China Joe Bama” Biden.
He is a GLOAT (greatest liar of all time) and raised a son, Hunter, who is just like him. Farewell, goodbye and good riddance.
Happy New Year to all and God bless America.
Marge Lunders
Lapwai