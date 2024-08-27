Jan. 7 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Drone sightings theory

What are they? Hobby drones? Chinese spies? Iranian terrorists? Commercial aircraft? Planets? Stars? Secret U.S. military programs? Or just a fevered frenzy of imaginary events fed by mass hysteria?

Answer: All of the above.

However, there is evidence (an obscure article in an obscure aviation magazine) published about two years ago, describing the creation of a “flight corridor” for advanced “testing” purposes about 50 miles long on the East Coast. Its purpose? To develop and test avionics and protocols for “UAVs” (unmanned aerial vehicles) both piloted and autonomous (drones). This kind of (military) research and development can only be refined in its “target” environment.

By necessity, this program will require close coordination between the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Defense, National Security Agency, CIA, FBI, local law enforcement and others. So yeah, it’s covert. Duh.

That “target environment,” of course, would be a densely populated urban region with multiple population centers, airports, military bases and complicated civilian (law enforcement) jurisdictions. (Flying their own drones.)

The result will be the creation of military “drone swarms” capable of navigating the urban environment day or night without bumping into the wrong thing (they hope). These may or may not be “weaponized.”

This is only made possible with large amounts of artificial intelligence and they will often be capable of functioning with little or no human intervention.

Can you say “Skynet”? Really, what could possibly go wrong?