Enjoyed bighorn article

I very much enjoyed reading Rachel Sun’s article on saving bighorn sheep (Tribune, Dec. 27).

She put together many vital aspects of Nez Perce culture as well as explaining what the collaborative efforts to save the bighorns are at this time. I learned a lot and appreciate her efforts.

Karen Young

Lewiston

The other president

As democracy’s death day and the coronation of King Donald Trump, so titled by Supreme Court sucklicants, approaches, KD sought to shut down the government before ascending the throne. Miraculously, 170 Republicans sprouted backbones for a minute, and kept the governmentt functioning. However, the king continues his wet dream to render the Constitution impotent under Project 2025.

According to HuffPost, authoritarianism expert, professor of history and Italian studies at New York University and scholar — conspicuously absent in Trumplandia — Ruth Ben-Ghiat writes of Trump’s “illusion of competency.” Ben-Ghiat says authoritarians like Trump lead people into believing they “would like to be relieved of the burden of choice.”

Why, one asks? Ben-Ghiat says, “They think he’s competent, one of the biggest scams of all.” Ben-Ghiat wrote, “This is reassuring to some people. It is very sad because, throughout history, people have all eventually discovered that this has brought disaster. The illusion of competency is very important to Trump ... .”