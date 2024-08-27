Enjoyed bighorn article
I very much enjoyed reading Rachel Sun’s article on saving bighorn sheep (Tribune, Dec. 27).
She put together many vital aspects of Nez Perce culture as well as explaining what the collaborative efforts to save the bighorns are at this time. I learned a lot and appreciate her efforts.
Karen Young
Lewiston
The other president
As democracy’s death day and the coronation of King Donald Trump, so titled by Supreme Court sucklicants, approaches, KD sought to shut down the government before ascending the throne. Miraculously, 170 Republicans sprouted backbones for a minute, and kept the governmentt functioning. However, the king continues his wet dream to render the Constitution impotent under Project 2025.
According to HuffPost, authoritarianism expert, professor of history and Italian studies at New York University and scholar — conspicuously absent in Trumplandia — Ruth Ben-Ghiat writes of Trump’s “illusion of competency.” Ben-Ghiat says authoritarians like Trump lead people into believing they “would like to be relieved of the burden of choice.”
Why, one asks? Ben-Ghiat says, “They think he’s competent, one of the biggest scams of all.” Ben-Ghiat wrote, “This is reassuring to some people. It is very sad because, throughout history, people have all eventually discovered that this has brought disaster. The illusion of competency is very important to Trump ... .”
Our national shame is the government will shut down this March because a billionaire controls his puppet. Which billionaire you ask, o’er the incoming boys club of billionaires and four grossly unqualified nominees.
Always Trumpers, you know the answer: none other than Satan’s billionaire, whose head’s growing on KD’s shoulder, the immigrant, a man devoid of morality. This migrant is among people whom Trump dictates as “poisoning the blood of America,” whose lone, selfish interest is his taxes should be paid by someone else. Voila: the other president — Elon Musk.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Why do we elect them?
Why do we elect anyone from Idaho to represent our state in Washington, D.C.? An extremely important piece of legislation was abandoned without a peep from our representatives earlier this month. Were our representatives afraid to upset the incoming president and his staff?
Idaho counties (mostly in the northern part of the state) lost thousands to millions of dollars earmarked for education of our families while our representatives sat idle without speaking up about this?
Why do we even bother wasting other taxpayer money on electing you if you’re just going to sit there and drain our resources?
Gaylen H. Wood II
Moscow