Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
OpinionJanuary 9, 2025

Jan. 9 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Enjoyed bighorn article

I very much enjoyed reading Rachel Sun’s article on saving bighorn sheep (Tribune, Dec. 27).

She put together many vital aspects of Nez Perce culture as well as explaining what the collaborative efforts to save the bighorns are at this time. I learned a lot and appreciate her efforts.

Karen Young

Lewiston

The other president

As democracy’s death day and the coronation of King Donald Trump, so titled by Supreme Court sucklicants, approaches, KD sought to shut down the government before ascending the throne. Miraculously, 170 Republicans sprouted backbones for a minute, and kept the governmentt functioning. However, the king continues his wet dream to render the Constitution impotent under Project 2025.

According to HuffPost, authoritarianism expert, professor of history and Italian studies at New York University and scholar — conspicuously absent in Trumplandia — Ruth Ben-Ghiat writes of Trump’s “illusion of competency.” Ben-Ghiat says authoritarians like Trump lead people into believing they “would like to be relieved of the burden of choice.”

Why, one asks? Ben-Ghiat says, “They think he’s competent, one of the biggest scams of all.” Ben-Ghiat wrote, “This is reassuring to some people. It is very sad because, throughout history, people have all eventually discovered that this has brought disaster. The illusion of competency is very important to Trump ... .”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Our national shame is the government will shut down this March because a billionaire controls his puppet. Which billionaire you ask, o’er the incoming boys club of billionaires and four grossly unqualified nominees.

Always Trumpers, you know the answer: none other than Satan’s billionaire, whose head’s growing on KD’s shoulder, the immigrant, a man devoid of morality. This migrant is among people whom Trump dictates as “poisoning the blood of America,” whose lone, selfish interest is his taxes should be paid by someone else. Voila: the other president — Elon Musk.

Jim Roach

Moscow

Why do we elect them?

Why do we elect anyone from Idaho to represent our state in Washington, D.C.? An extremely important piece of legislation was abandoned without a peep from our representatives earlier this month. Were our representatives afraid to upset the incoming president and his staff?

Idaho counties (mostly in the northern part of the state) lost thousands to millions of dollars earmarked for education of our families while our representatives sat idle without speaking up about this?

Why do we even bother wasting other taxpayer money on electing you if you’re just going to sit there and drain our resources?

Gaylen H. Wood II

Moscow

Related
OpinionJan. 9
OPINION: Look under the surface for a true picture of educat...
OpinionJan. 8
OPINION: U.S. goes from Carter to Trump in two generations
OpinionJan. 8
Jan. 8 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionJan. 7
Jan. 7 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
Related
OPINION: Jimmy Carter’s years brought about a change in Idaho politics
OpinionJan. 7
OPINION: Jimmy Carter’s years brought about a change in Idaho politics
OpinionJan. 7
OPINION: ID priorities before OK’ing new Washington taxes
OPINION: This is no time for Little to go along to get along
OpinionJan. 5
OPINION: This is no time for Little to go along to get along
OPINION: Behind the ‘Lie of the Year,’ some bitter truths may be found
OpinionJan. 5
OPINION: Behind the ‘Lie of the Year,’ some bitter truths may be found
OPINION: Rural kids could suffer the brunt of education privatization
OpinionJan. 5
OPINION: Rural kids could suffer the brunt of education privatization
OPINION: My critics are glossing over some inconvenient facts on building
OpinionJan. 5
OPINION: My critics are glossing over some inconvenient facts on building
OpinionJan. 5
Jan. 5 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions
OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: Mayor makes a vote for the kids
OpinionJan. 3
OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: Mayor makes a vote for the kids
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy