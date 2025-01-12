Jan. 12 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

So much disinformation

I’m stunned that for once I actually agree with some of J.C Passmore’s letter, “The Art of Deception” in the Dec. 26 Tribune.

His letter stated, “... deceivers will: omit, lie, deny, blame, shame, project, deflect.” Also, “... mass killers will then cheat, steal, line their pockets (and those of their cronies) ... ,” followed by a list of history’s most vicious authoritarians ... . The writer is correct. They were and are the world’s worst leaders.

But here’s where we differ. Mr. Passmore declined to list the two people whose policies will affect Americans the worst: President-elect Elon Musk and his puppet, Donald Trump. Both are already guilty of some of the aforementioned behavior. Their tsunami of disinformation they spewed in political rallies and on X opened the door for evil to stroll right in, unannounced. Just wait until this tag-team and their billionaire buddies drop an economic nuclear bomb on us in 2025. They’re already walking back their campaign promises, along with beating their chests and threatening our allies. So brace yourselves.

As for the First Amendment, freedom of speech ... is one of our most precious rights, but unfortunately, there is no requirement that speech be truthful or factual, only unharmful. So the statement that, “Evil cannot prevail in the face of knowledge and truth” is patently false.

Sadly, in the current political climate, evil is not only thriving, but thumbing its nose at knowledge and truth.

Don’t forget: You voted for this.

Patrice Yeatter

Kooskia

Not a civil rights issue

According to Idaho Rep. Wendy Horman, private school choice is the “civil rights issue of our time.”

Her statement was reported on Dec. 19 in Idaho Education News and then picked up by several news outlets in Idaho.

Private school choice is a civil rights issue? Let’s go there.