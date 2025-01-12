Jan. 12 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

So much disinformation
I’m stunned that for once I actually agree with some of J.C Passmore’s letter, “The Art of Deception” in the Dec. 26 Tribune.
His letter stated, “... deceivers will: omit, lie, deny, blame, shame, project, deflect.” Also, “... mass killers will then cheat, steal, line their pockets (and those of their cronies) ... ,” followed by a list of history’s most vicious authoritarians ... . The writer is correct. They were and are the world’s worst leaders.
But here’s where we differ. Mr. Passmore declined to list the two people whose policies will affect Americans the worst: President-elect Elon Musk and his puppet, Donald Trump. Both are already guilty of some of the aforementioned behavior. Their tsunami of disinformation they spewed in political rallies and on X opened the door for evil to stroll right in, unannounced. Just wait until this tag-team and their billionaire buddies drop an economic nuclear bomb on us in 2025. They’re already walking back their campaign promises, along with beating their chests and threatening our allies. So brace yourselves.
As for the First Amendment, freedom of speech ... is one of our most precious rights, but unfortunately, there is no requirement that speech be truthful or factual, only unharmful. So the statement that, “Evil cannot prevail in the face of knowledge and truth” is patently false.
Sadly, in the current political climate, evil is not only thriving, but thumbing its nose at knowledge and truth.
Don’t forget: You voted for this.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
Not a civil rights issue
According to Idaho Rep. Wendy Horman, private school choice is the “civil rights issue of our time.”
Her statement was reported on Dec. 19 in Idaho Education News and then picked up by several news outlets in Idaho.
Private school choice is a civil rights issue? Let’s go there.
First, this phrase was coined and repeatedly polished by the backers of privatization. And those backers have a lot of money backing them. For this group, privatization is an investment. Tax dollars flow into private pockets.
Second, the real civil rights issue is that the Idaho Legislature has failed in its constitutional duty and responsibility to fund the schools we have. In doing so, they have caused the very problem Horman hopes to fix.
The ZIP codes Rep. Horman mentions? Those are the ZIP codes where students labor in schools that are deteriorating or lacking resources. When classrooms are too hot or too cold, learning suffers. When the schools cannot afford basic supplies or enough teachers and counselors, learning suffers.
Instead of blaming the schools, we ought to be fixing and supporting the public schools that exist for all kids.
Privatization has been aided and abetted by legislators and special interests who have deliberately engineered our public schools to fail by underfunding and weaponizing test scores.
Privatization is not a civil rights issue, as Horman says. It’s bait and switch. It is an opportunity for investors and one more way to disadvantage poor and rural kids.
Mary Ollie
Bonners Ferry, Idaho
Donate locally first
It is the time of year when the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is broadcasting numerous ads seeking money. The pictures are sad and do encourage us to send money.
Before you do that, please consider your local animal shelter or Helping Hands group. When you contribute locally, you know exactly where your dollars are going and how they are being spent. They don’t waste money on a T-shirt or other things that do no good for the animals.
Please consider local first.
Sharol Ward
Culdesac