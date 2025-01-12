Jan. 12 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

Looking for fodder

Your colors are showing, Marty Trillhaase.

In your Sunday Opinion editorial of Dec. 29, you could put Nancy Pelosi’s, Hakeem Jefferies’ or Chuck Schumer’s name in for Donald Trump’s name and write the article.

Of course, when they threatened one of their members for not voting the way they wanted it was OK, because they were toeing the Democratic line.

I would not have voted for the continuing resolution either, but I would have expected any repercussions that came. Apparently when a Republican challenges another Republican, you try to make fodder out of it.

Ron Calhoun

Juliaetta

Missing Jimmy Carter

Twenty years ago, the winter issue of Fine Woodworking magazine contained an article by Jimmy Carter. He described his early woodworking projects as being born of necessity, furnishing his and Rosalynn’s apartment while earning $300 a month as a young naval officer.

After his presidency, he built pieces that were auctioned off to raise money for the Carter Center, the human rights organization they started in 1982. These projects included cedar chests and four-poster beds, and once he even carved a chess set ... . He wrote that the bidding was brisk, and the final prices were high, ranging from $51,000 up to $200,000.

He said the Carter Center used these funds to help “eradicate diseases in Africa and Latin America, and help finance our efforts to improve health, increase food production, monitor elections and negotiate peace agreements in about 65 of the poorest nations.”

I ask you to contrast this to the now-defunct Trump Foundation. Donald Trump admitted, in settlement of a civil suit in 2017, he misused foundation funds to promote his presidential bid and pay off business debts. He was ordered to pay $2 million to eight charities and to liquidate the foundation.

Can anyone imagine Donald Trump showing up in jeans to help build a house for a less fortunate family? Me neither.