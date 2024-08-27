Jan. 16 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Tom Nichols writes in The Atlantic that Trump is the tyrant that George Washington feared: “Trump and his authoritarian political movement represent an existential threat to every ideal that Washington cherished and encouraged in his new nation. They are the incarnation of Washington’s misgivings about populism, partisanship, and the spirit of revenge that Washington lamented as the animating forces of party politics.”

Washington also feared that in the midst of constant political warfare some citizens would come to seek “security and repose in the absolute power of an individual,” and that eventually a demagogue would exploit that sentiment. Voila: Enter Donald, the demon dumpster.

Nichols also says no other president in history, even the worst moral scoundrels among them, is more the antithesis of George Washington than Trump.

Yet somehow Washington’s nightmare has convinced his millions of brainwashed minions that he should rule this country with the undisputed right to do whatever he wants with it? Holy buffalo chips, skatman. Gadzooks.

George Washington would never have given control of this country to a hateful, lying, misogynistic, xenophobic, narcissistic, racist criminal grifter, and a treasonous despot, to boot.

But the American people have.

Mike Epstein

Clarkston