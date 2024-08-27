Jan. 19 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

What can we expect?

After four years of calm and common sense, the U.S. is descending into Republican chaos and corruption. Where “we” and “ours” will be replaced with “I” and “mine.” Where science will be replaced by Ivermectin. Where progress will be replaced with decline. The cabinet announcements suggest aptitude and ability will be replaced by quacks and the unqualified.

What else might we expect?

Increased tyranny with diminished individual rights. Democracy requires truth while tyranny thrives in lies. Donald “45/47” Trump on average told six lies a day in year one, 16 a day in year two, 22 a day in year three and 27 a day in year four with his final flourish, the “big lie.” Refusal to challenge falsehoods enabled the coup attempt ... .