OpinionJanuary 19, 2025

Jan. 19 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

What can we expect?

After four years of calm and common sense, the U.S. is descending into Republican chaos and corruption. Where “we” and “ours” will be replaced with “I” and “mine.” Where science will be replaced by Ivermectin. Where progress will be replaced with decline. The cabinet announcements suggest aptitude and ability will be replaced by quacks and the unqualified.

What else might we expect?

Increased tyranny with diminished individual rights. Democracy requires truth while tyranny thrives in lies. Donald “45/47” Trump on average told six lies a day in year one, 16 a day in year two, 22 a day in year three and 27 a day in year four with his final flourish, the “big lie.” Refusal to challenge falsehoods enabled the coup attempt ... .

The continued undermining of free and fair elections is disguised as “ballot integrity” meant to curtail voting. Voting fraud is so minuscule that it is statistically nonexistent. Republicans don’t win when people vote. There were nearly 90 million nonvoters in 2024. Trump won with a plurality of the popular vote, neither a majority nor a “landslide.” Also, the majority in the House was the result of 16 of the 23 most gerrymandered districts (nationally) going Republican.

The assault on public education will continue. Screams about diversity, equality and inclusiveness, critical race theory and “wokism,” each a moral positive, will shift focus away from the Republican “great replacement theory” while fostering brainwash by voucher.

The election failure is ours. Today we have no Pete Seegers.

Ronald R. Goble

Troy

