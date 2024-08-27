Jan. 19 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

Is there enough staff?

After five years and seven months, there will be no excuses that the jail is full. The new one will be ready.

With more than 100 beds, crime will be cleaned up, and Clarkston and Asotin County officers can and will finally do their duty as they took an oath to do. No more excuses.

Oops. I forgot. Will they have enough staff to take care of the overflow of arrests? If not, you can pass another levy. What’s an increase in your taxes to all you voters?

Jim Griffin

Clarkston

Out-of-context Bible

Recently, Bible verses have been taken out of context for proof of righteousness.

Mike Ruskovich (Tribune letter, Jan. 8) tells us Jesus is advocating separation of church and state in Luke 20:25. One only needs to read the five previous verses, Luke 20:20-24, to realize this most certainly is not true.

Separation of church and state is not found in any of the founding documents, much less the holy Bible. It is a line taken from a Thomas Jefferson letter written in 1802 to the Danbury Baptist Association.

Mike Ruskovich also alludes to Revelation 22:19. Again, one can find broader context by reading the following and last two verses of Revelation, Chapter 22.