Jan. 21 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Use compassion

As we begin another year, I ask that we infuse our lives with more compassion as we pray for refugees and immigrants, who, like many of our own ancestors, have spent their life savings and gone through some harrowing experiences to reach the U.S. in order to just get a chance at having a better and safer life.

Most of these people are our neighbors from Central and South America. The majority have been labeled as criminals in this country where you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Bible tells us the greatest commandment is to love our neighbors as ourselves. As Christians, we consider everyone to be our neighbor. Can we not show compassion and mercy to anyone trying to improve their life?

These men and women come willing to work, even at laborious jobs like farm labor and factory jobs, even though many are skilled and well-educated. Many farmers and businesses need these workers.

We pray they are not rounded up like cattle, loaded onto buses and forced to languish in tent camps or be dropped off at our southern border without food or a means of support. Our country, which was founded by immigrants, should treat them better than a good Samaritan would, helping each to become a responsible and valuable citizen.

We also hope none of our citizens are harassed because they’re mistaken as undocumented immigrants. Our duty as U.S. citizens includes living up to our country’s ideals and speaking out against human rights abuse.

Thomas Truscott

Clarkston

What would Broder say?

David Broder “was a highly respected journalist of the old school. He stuck to the five W’s in the news stories he wrote.” In his opinion columns, Broder “never used the harsh language or personal attacks that characterize so much political discussion and commentary these days.” Additionally, “Broder did not shy away from self-criticism.” (Brookings.edu)