Jan. 22 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Why this name change?

I want to know who was the sadistic person who renamed Highway 96 South to Granite Heights Loop? Nobody wants an address with “Granite” in it. Cemeteries have nicer names.

Couldn’t it just have been called Old Highway 95 South? I could handle a minor addition to the hundreds of address labels I received from making donations for preserving nature and saving animals. I feel like a corpse giving the name of a tombstone for my address.