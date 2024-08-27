Jan. 25 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

The play is really good. I was amazed at what all was created: scenery, lights, sound, hair, makeup, costumes, choreography and magics. All of which created a deep ambience surrounding the acting.

There are pleasant surprises. Let’s go.

It would be good to read a plot summary beforehand, because the high school version is fast-paced: only two hours, instead of the normal four hours. Have your grandkids search that for you.

The final productions are today at 1 and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m.

It’s well worth the $10 admission and the road trip. Clarkston pulled out all the stops when they built this auditorium. It’s beautiful and the actors are well-microphoned.

Wiley Hollingsworth

Pullman