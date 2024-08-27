Jan. 25 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

The new oxymoron
The new oxymoron for 2025 is “Trump Library,” which will be an edifice for a person who does not read, cannot speak two successive words that make sense, cannot track thoughts or logic to a conclusion — and is culturally, historically and ethically illiterate.
The only purpose of a Donald Trump Library would be to store stolen White House documents.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
CHS play is really good
Clarkston High School is presenting the high school version of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”
The play is really good. I was amazed at what all was created: scenery, lights, sound, hair, makeup, costumes, choreography and magics. All of which created a deep ambience surrounding the acting.
There are pleasant surprises. Let’s go.
It would be good to read a plot summary beforehand, because the high school version is fast-paced: only two hours, instead of the normal four hours. Have your grandkids search that for you.
The final productions are today at 1 and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m.
It’s well worth the $10 admission and the road trip. Clarkston pulled out all the stops when they built this auditorium. It’s beautiful and the actors are well-microphoned.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman