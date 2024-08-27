Jan. 26 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions

Thanks, commissioners

Thanks and kudos to the Whitman County commissioners — Michael Largent, Tom Handy and Art Swannack — for two major actions they took recently:

1. Placing a moratorium on wind projects to give the county time to evaluate and update the wind code.

2. Tabling the proposed Harvest Hills Wind (HHW) Purchase Agreement until further notice. This agreement was obviously written by HHW for the sole benefit of HHW and not the residents of Whitman County. The agreement showed the arrogance of HHW in the fact that the supposed “third parties” involved, i.e. Tetra-Tech and Van Ness Feldman LLP, are actually their corporate bed partners in their business ventures of green energy projects and overcoming local regulations and opposition from citizens.

Tetra-Tech is HHW’s company for doing the ultra-important environmental impact statement and Van Ness Feldman LLP is their hand-picked company for handling all legal issues related to wind farms. Bought and paid for by HHW. Clearly no conflict of interest.

Thank you, commissioners, for listening to your constituents. We look forward to working with you and our Whitman County officials in protecting our community members and environment.

Tom Thompson

Pullman