Jan. 26 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

Seeking some sanity

It was gratifying to read that Idaho cattle are doing so well. Although they are often slighted with the phrase bovine comprehension, they appear smarter than several Idaho office-holders. To wit:

Rep Bruce Straug wants to establish a $300 minimum fine for posession of a joint or two. Wow. The “war on drugs” is back, but businesses in Clarkston will appreciate the boost.

Rep. Heather Scott wants to ban gay marriage. Well, at least she has let go of being pro-cannibalism.

Rep. Charlie Shepherd, apparently alarmed at the idea of the democratic voice of the people expressing itself via the initiative process, wants to raise the threshold to 60%. Heaven forfend that the voice of the people be heard.

We can take pride that at least Gov. Brad Little is tireless in his commitment to drive every OB/GYN out of the state.

Can the Tribune print a list of the Republican office-holders in this state who are at least sane, if not in touch with some sense of Christian decency and charity? It would be nice to have such a list. My guess is a 3-by-5 card should hold them all.

As for bovine comprehension, I think cows in the Capitol building could do a better job of governing. And at least their by-product can help our farmers fertilize. That’s more useful than the by-product we are getting from our current crop of legislators.

Cheers.

George Grenley