Jan. 26 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

Seeking some sanity
It was gratifying to read that Idaho cattle are doing so well. Although they are often slighted with the phrase bovine comprehension, they appear smarter than several Idaho office-holders. To wit:
Rep Bruce Straug wants to establish a $300 minimum fine for posession of a joint or two. Wow. The “war on drugs” is back, but businesses in Clarkston will appreciate the boost.
Rep. Heather Scott wants to ban gay marriage. Well, at least she has let go of being pro-cannibalism.
Rep. Charlie Shepherd, apparently alarmed at the idea of the democratic voice of the people expressing itself via the initiative process, wants to raise the threshold to 60%. Heaven forfend that the voice of the people be heard.
We can take pride that at least Gov. Brad Little is tireless in his commitment to drive every OB/GYN out of the state.
Can the Tribune print a list of the Republican office-holders in this state who are at least sane, if not in touch with some sense of Christian decency and charity? It would be nice to have such a list. My guess is a 3-by-5 card should hold them all.
As for bovine comprehension, I think cows in the Capitol building could do a better job of governing. And at least their by-product can help our farmers fertilize. That’s more useful than the by-product we are getting from our current crop of legislators.
Cheers.
George Grenley
Lewiston
Missing the mark
Marty Trillhaase’s recent editorial on school choice misses the mark (Tribune, Jan. 12). Tax credits don’t “drain” public education — they empower families by offering them the flexibility to choose what works best for their children.
With a $50 million annual cap, Idaho’s proposal is fiscally responsible outcomes. A one-size-fits-all public school system cannot meet every child’s needs. School choice ensures families aren’t stuck in failing systems.
Trillhaase’s fixation on funding levels reveals a flawed assumption: that more money equals better results. The data says otherwise. Arizona, with modest per-pupil spending, leads the nation in academic growth, especially for low-income students. Meanwhile, big-spending states like Washington and Oregon lag behind. The real question isn’t how much we spend — it’s whether students are learning and progressing.
The claim that school choice will lead to fiscal disaster is equally misguided. Arizona’s experience proves the opposite: School choice has improved educational outcomes while preserving public schools. By introducing competition, it holds all schools accountable and drives improvement.
Trillhaase also decries “out-of-state money” promoting reform but ignores the heavy influence of national teachers’ unions defending the status quo. If outside funding is bad, why does it only apply to efforts that make the system better? Idaho families deserve better than a one-size-fits-all approach driven by special interests.
Ultimately, parents — not bureaucrats — know what’s best for their kids. School choice doesn’t weaken public schools; it raises the bar for everyone.
For more, read my column in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News: shorturl.at/s11q0.
Dale Courtney
Moscow