Jan. 30 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Refuting right-wing lies

Cindy Agidius’ column (Tribune, Jan. 12) destroys assumptions about her being an open-minded, honest editorialist. She calls for persons like me “to move on” from the past.

On Jan. 6, 2021, it’s a fact that Nancy Pelosi had no power to call out the National Guard, even if Donald Trump asked her to. The Capitol Police Board, officials who decide whether to call out the Guard, decided not to until the violence had gotten out of hand. There is no evidence that Pelosi asked the board not to call in the Guard, but Agidius still harps on that lie.

Agidius writes that although “many in the crowd” of Jan. 6 protesters were “surprised as it turned violent” (key word is “turned”), the “out-of-control behavior is what we all watched in the Black Lives Matter” demonstrations in Portland and Seattle. Can she not see the implied dishonesty in such distorted characterizations?

The 300,000 sex-trafficked immigrant children is another lie. Yes, 32,000 immigrant children did not show up for court dates; another 291,000 were not issued court dates at all. That leaves 313,000 immigrant children not officially accounted for. But to assume that they are all “sex-trafficked” is a distortion, a lie. Aaron Richlin-Melnick, policy director at the American Immigration Council, told the BBC that though there “are valid concerns” about “exploitation ... many, hopefully even most, are safe with caring sponsors.”

How about a pact, Cindy? Stop repeating right-wing lies about the past, and we’ll quit trying to show you the truth.

D’Wayne Hodgin

Moscow