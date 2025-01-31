Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
OpinionJanuary 31, 2025

Jan. 31 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Reverse that thought

Canada as the 51st state? How about Idaho as the 11th province?

Politics is a lively topic in any country, especially so in Western democracies. Typically allies and friends refrain from commenting on each other for fear of interfering with internal politics. President Donald Trump has no such shyness.

He goes out of his way to belittle neighbours and allies, including those of us here in Canada.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Trump’s recent provocations include referring to our prime minister as a governor and suggesting Canada (with whom the U.S. has a long-standing free trade agreement) can avoid his threatened 25% tariffs by joining the U.S. as its 51st state. We Canadians are a proud people and take offense at Mr. Trump’s jabs.

While we are going through political changes here prior to a federal election, we feel sorry for those Americans living along the border with Canada who think more like us than like Trump. Here’s a thought: Why not Idaho join the Canadian confederation as our 11th province?

Brad Harness

Burlington, Ontario, Canada

Related
OpinionJan. 31
OPINION: Labrador’s ethical ground floor is in the basement
OpinionJan. 30
OPINION: Who will pay for schools: state or local taxpayers?
OpinionJan. 30
Jan. 30 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionJan. 29
Jan. 29 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
Related
OPINION: Idaho’s open-range law deserves some open rage
OpinionJan. 29
OPINION: Idaho’s open-range law deserves some open rage
OPINION: And the survey says: Idahoans speak out on public issues
OpinionJan. 28
OPINION: And the survey says: Idahoans speak out on public issues
OpinionJan. 28
OPINION: Pass a bill to fix backlog of Washington DUI cases
OPINION: What Idahoans want, they’re not going to get
OpinionJan. 26
OPINION: What Idahoans want, they’re not going to get
OPINION: Public demands a choice in school, says Idaho GOP leader
OpinionJan. 26
OPINION: Public demands a choice in school, says Idaho GOP leader
OPINION: What really is Christian nationalism? Look through history
OpinionJan. 26
OPINION: What really is Christian nationalism? Look through history
OPINION: King’s dream still offers a great agenda we need to make reality
OpinionJan. 25
OPINION: King’s dream still offers a great agenda we need to make reality
OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: Scared spitless to condemn mass pardon
OpinionJan. 24
OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: Scared spitless to condemn mass pardon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy