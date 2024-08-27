Feb. 2 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

Wellness center treasure

The shock of Gritman Medical Center’s letter which announced the closing of our Martin Wellness Center, the timing, the manner in which this announcement was made and the way it’s otherwise been handled have upset, even devastated, those who have relied on the facility’s pool as a major wellness element in their lives.

Comprehensive research and creative vision will reveal that no other area facility is set up to make available so many services at one location, water-dependent exercise being a major and irreplaceable component. Those who saved it for us more than 20 years ago knew this. And it’s been doing it well.

Why close such a community treasure?

For more than 20 years, it’s provided exercise opportunities for recovery and sustained health in a warm-water pool. Testimonies of the pool’s success as a place of self-healing abound: rehabilitation after accidents and surgeries, treatment for unhealthy weight and disease-related impairments, care for age-related conditions.