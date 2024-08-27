Sections
OpinionFebruary 2, 2025

Feb. 2 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

Wellness center treasure

The shock of Gritman Medical Center’s letter which announced the closing of our Martin Wellness Center, the timing, the manner in which this announcement was made and the way it’s otherwise been handled have upset, even devastated, those who have relied on the facility’s pool as a major wellness element in their lives.

Comprehensive research and creative vision will reveal that no other area facility is set up to make available so many services at one location, water-dependent exercise being a major and irreplaceable component. Those who saved it for us more than 20 years ago knew this. And it’s been doing it well.

Why close such a community treasure?

For more than 20 years, it’s provided exercise opportunities for recovery and sustained health in a warm-water pool. Testimonies of the pool’s success as a place of self-healing abound: rehabilitation after accidents and surgeries, treatment for unhealthy weight and disease-related impairments, care for age-related conditions.

This pool saves us, even when other exercise cannot, from depending on doctor visits, keeps us out of assisted living and enables us to actively serve our community.

As insurance companies proclaim, but more importantly, as our health-givers insist, ounces of prevention are worth pounds of cure. Given its proven benefit to the community, the Jeff and Becky Martin Community Wellness Center must be sustained as a human-cost-efficient operation.

Please support our request to Gritman to keep the pool running, and let’s join together in finding a way to save it for the future.

Georgia Toppe

Moscow

