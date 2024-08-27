Feb. 2 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions

Benefits of DEI programs

Idaho officials who ban diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, programming at Idaho four-year colleges prove that they themselves would benefit from such programs.

These officials commended Boise State University’s volleyball team for their unfortunate action of refusing to play San Jose State University. Why? San Jose State includes a transgender individual on their volleyball team. To allow a transgender player to compete on the San Jose State women’s volleyball team, the following conditions must be met:

The player must submit documentation showing that they have “taken the necessary steps to transition to their adopted gender.”

The player must complete one calendar year of testosterone suppression treatment and not exceed certain levels of testosterone.

Those are reasonable requirements, but our politicians would rather discriminate against this individual.

Then, of course, Heather Scott wants to deny same-sex marriages.

I hope they enjoy thumping their noninclusive chests.

Shirley Ringo

Moscow

Keep Medicaid expansion

The Health and Welfare Committee in the Idaho Legislature is again discussing repeal of Medicaid expansion for 100,000 Idahoans needing continuation of that coverage the most. Ninety percent of this expansion is covered by our federal government and this same expansion is only 1.58% of the state budget.

In 2023, a poll showed 73% of Idahoans and 65% of Republican Idahoans oppose a repeal. As a former case manager at the local hospital, I can attest to the need for this expansion to continue. Much of my time and patient interaction was spent trying to arrange a safe discharge plan and attending to patient financial stability to deal with their hospitalization costs. Regularly, that meant applying to Medicaid without certainty the application was successful. This expansion demonstrates the following:

Better control of chronic illnesses, early detection of cancers and treatment of depression.