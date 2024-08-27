Feb. 2 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions

Benefits of DEI programs
Idaho officials who ban diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, programming at Idaho four-year colleges prove that they themselves would benefit from such programs.
These officials commended Boise State University’s volleyball team for their unfortunate action of refusing to play San Jose State University. Why? San Jose State includes a transgender individual on their volleyball team. To allow a transgender player to compete on the San Jose State women’s volleyball team, the following conditions must be met:
The player must submit documentation showing that they have “taken the necessary steps to transition to their adopted gender.”
The player must complete one calendar year of testosterone suppression treatment and not exceed certain levels of testosterone.
Those are reasonable requirements, but our politicians would rather discriminate against this individual.
Then, of course, Heather Scott wants to deny same-sex marriages.
I hope they enjoy thumping their noninclusive chests.
Shirley Ringo
Moscow
Keep Medicaid expansion
The Health and Welfare Committee in the Idaho Legislature is again discussing repeal of Medicaid expansion for 100,000 Idahoans needing continuation of that coverage the most. Ninety percent of this expansion is covered by our federal government and this same expansion is only 1.58% of the state budget.
In 2023, a poll showed 73% of Idahoans and 65% of Republican Idahoans oppose a repeal. As a former case manager at the local hospital, I can attest to the need for this expansion to continue. Much of my time and patient interaction was spent trying to arrange a safe discharge plan and attending to patient financial stability to deal with their hospitalization costs. Regularly, that meant applying to Medicaid without certainty the application was successful. This expansion demonstrates the following:
Better control of chronic illnesses, early detection of cancers and treatment of depression.
Greater Idahoan financial stability in debt reduction, better credit scores and reduction in eviction of renters.
Reduction of uncompensated medical care especially important for rural hospitals. In 2023, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center reported a loss of $19 million in indigent care.
I encourage you to contact Lori McCann (representative committee member), Kyle Harris and Charlie Sheppard in support of continuation of this very important legislation.
Vickie Nostrant
Lewiston
Separate school systems?
If Idaho legislators honestly gave a hoot about our children, they would fund full-day kindergarten, support quality early childhood education and provide child care for working parents. These programs provide the stepping stones for early learning and have a positive effect on future learning. Additional funds for special needs children are also necessary. Finally, continued support of Medicaid expansion so children can receive health care.
Instead, Idaho legislators propose funding private school tuition and homeschooling. Current proposals range from capping spending this year at $50 million to $250 million. Allocations for each child range from $5,000 to $9,500. Proposals have either “wiggle room” income levels or none at all.
More than a third of Idaho counties don’t have access to private schools yet are expected to support urban private schools. With limited economic resources to pull from, bonds do not pass. Staff reductions and programs are eliminated. At the same time, people who can afford tuition are receiving tax credits or handsome checks.
These millions of dollars come out of one bucket, state funds. In state after state, caps and income restrictions are lifted and that “capped at $250M” disappears. State funding of public schools decreases and funding responsibility passes to school districts and Idaho citizens. And yes, funding private schools and homeschooling has increased state deficits.
Why not put this to Idaho voters as an initiative? This legislative group knows it wouldn’t pass.
The ball is in your court. Accept funding two separate school systems or call your legislator today.
Vickie Fadness
Lewiston