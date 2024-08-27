Feb. 2 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

Bring grizzlies back

During my 36 years in northern Idaho, I have strongly supported restoration efforts for wildlife species which have been lost from our region.

Wolves are an example of these successful efforts. After cooperative work between the Nez Perce Tribe, federal land managers and others, they’re back on the landscape where they are again playing a vital role ensuring healthier big game herds and intact ecosystems.

We need to do the same for grizzly bears. Currently, populations are doing well in two of the Montana recovery areas designated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, but these two small bear populations are isolated from each other and are thus in danger of inbreeding depression. Idaho wildlands in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest and the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness once harbored healthy populations of grizzlies, and the habitat remains as “grizzly bear promised land.” Reintroduction to these areas could provide a crucial link between populations to the south and to the north.

Many of us recreate in that country, and knowing that grizzlies are back on the landscape, fulfilling their ecological role where they lived for millennia, would add immensely to the experience. Yes, we need to take the proper steps to ensure our safety out in the wild, but ecosystem function is greatly compromised without one of the top predators.

Recently, U.S. Fish and Wildlife rightfully rejected several Western state petitions to delist grizzly bears. So let’s write a new recovery plan and continue restoring this incredible animal to its rightful home.

Al Poplawsky

Moscow