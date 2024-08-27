Feb. 2 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

You voted for this

Responding to Cindy Agidius’s column (Tribune Opinion, Jan. 12), she writes, “Life is lived forward, but understood backward.” Well, not always. I prefer, “Those who ignore history are bound to repeat it.” That’s why the news media remind us to “drag up the past.”

Unfortunately, too many voters ignored history when they reelected Donald Trump. This time around, history won’t just be repeated, but his mistakes from the first term will be both longer lasting and far more severe.

Remember, you voted for this.

Patrice Yeatter

Kooskia

The right of free speech

Free speech, an American hallmark (distinguishing our beautiful, sunlit land from dark, suppressed North Korea), a free (unbiased) press, open, receptive ears to hear and discernment, are essential to a healthy nation, governed by “we the people.”

Proverbs 11:14 states, “For lack of guidance, a nation falls, but with many counselors comes deliverance.”

Honing in on medical care/freedom, we have the free right to hear various opinions (to accept/reject). So far.

A particular arthritis drug — termed a “wonder drug” — was later linked to heart attack/stroke (verified on drugs.com). Moreover, how many times have serious pharmaseutical drug warnings later surfaced?

The COVID-19 shot was said to be “safe and effective.” Repeatedly. But there are knowledgeable, dissenting opinions.

Proverbs 18:17 states, “The first to state his cause seems right until another comes forward and examines him.”