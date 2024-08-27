Feb. 5 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Is it inflation?
Over the Christmas holidays, I saw candy canes on the counter at checkout. The price was 77 cents. I asked the clerk for the weight of a candy cane; that came to .07 pounds. So the cost works out to $11 per pound for candy canes.
I checked the bulk candy and found peppermint candies at $2.50 per pound. They were easier to unwrap and weren’t near as messy to eat.
I have an old Casio calculator that requires an LR1130 battery. I couldn’t find the battery after checking at least six stores. The batteries that size cost about $6.
I went to (a store) and found a calculator that contained the LR1130 battery for a cost of $2. How much could that battery possibly have cost?
Jack McHargue
Troy