Feb. 6 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Learn how to research

I was very disappointed by the comments to the Tribune’s Jan. 22 “Sound Off” column asking about President Joe Biden’s accomplishments (or not). So many commenters are so uninformed.

Do they not even know what Biden’s infrastructure bill did for Idaho? The reconstruction of the Memorial Bridge in Lewiston was a benefit of that. Idaho received $2.2 billion for airports, road and bridges, clean water and expanded highspeed internet, while he created 14.6 million new jobs in the U.S.

But why should I do their research for them? They need to learn how to do their own before mouthing off.

Loretta Anderson

Asotin

No surprises here

Wouldn’t you know that the legislators who want to repeal Idaho’s expansion of Medicaid also want to further restrict the citizen initiative process through which that expansion became law? Repeal would deny health care to the more than 80,000 Idahoans who have benefited from the popular initiative financed mostly by the federal government.

And wouldn’t you know that many of the same legislators who say the state cannot afford the resulting growth of Medicaid want to start handing tax dollars to private schools? They say this unprecedented support for schools not operated or overseen by the state will be limited to $50 million — next year. Meanwhile, other states that have started such practices have seen their costs grow like wildfire in successive years as religious and other schools have cashed in at taxpayer expense.

And wouldn’t you know that instead of suggesting a way to pay for this new spending, the Legislature’s top dog, House Speaker Mike Moyle, proposes a cut in the income tax, and later, in the sales and property taxes too.