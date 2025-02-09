Feb. 9 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions

Fish misinformation

Misinformation filled the Jan. 12 Turnabout by Richard Scully and Rick Williams.

Between 1975 and 1995, the average yearly number of adults returning to Lower Granite Dam was 97,881. Barging provided an average yearly adult return of 368,168 between 2001 and 2011 to Lower Granite, a 376% increase over prior years. This number peaked at 567,000 in 2009. Fortunately, fish numbers speak for themselves.

On June 20, 2005, after barging 12,032,623 smolts from Lower Granite, the court-ordered spill started for fish passage. Spill has increased through the years, reducing the number of fish barged. The yearly average number of returning adults (2015 and 2024) fell to 197,170, a decrease of 186% because of increased spill. With only 489,010 smolts barged in 2021, the 2025 adult return will be abysmal, potentially under 50,000 fish. In 2024, the Corps of Engineers barged half as many, with only 271,814 smolts. Therefore, the 2028 returns will be almost nonexistent. The spill experiment has failed.

Do sportsmen want an average of 368,168 to 567,000 adults (successful barging returns), or do they applaud the mismanagement plan of under 200,000 fish caused by spill?

Fred Mensik

Pomeroy

Hypocrisy run rampant

Why is it that MAGA morons considered themselves “patriots” for flying full-sized “f--- Biden” flags against a sitting president, but now they consider any criticism of Donald Trump to be un-American?

Hypocrisy in politics is not uncommon, but it has run rampant in the supposed law-and-order party, despite the convict-in-chief’s mass pardoning of prisoners who assaulted police officers on Jan. 6, 2021.

Republicans also consider themselves the “family values” party, despite their morally corrupt leader being found liable for sexual assault and his nominations of cabinet members who have allegedly abused both women and substances.

Republicans have also historically boasted about their reverence for the Constitution, yet now they are trying to change it to suit their needs. But the most irritating hypocrisy is their sudden reverence for the presidency.

Less than a year ago, anti-Biden items sold like hotcakes to idol-blinded Republicans. I saw “f--- Biden” flags at hunting camps high in Idaho’s Lemhi Range as well as flying from jet boats far upstream into Hells Canyon. But now even fair criticism of the president offends their patriotic sensitivities.

For example, Asotin’s Thomas A. Hennigan’s letter (Jan. 22) condemns columnist Marc Johnson for his “attack,” a simple admission that he’d misjudged Republican willingness to “embrace a convicted felon.”

Come on. If that’s an “attack,” what isn’t? Johnson merely stated a fact, but I can understand the confusion of Hennigan and others whose worldview is shaped by Fox News, where facts are like a foreign language.

Mike Ruskovich

Grangeville

Resist the tyrant

Michael Fanone is a former Capitol police officer who nearly died at the hands of the rabid Trumpistas who attacked him during the coup attempt at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the day the clown prince commander of goons calls “a day of peace and love.”

Fanone and longtime Republican strategist Stuart Stevens identify the root of America’s currently untenable situation as “cowardice.”

The Republicans who are kneeling to kiss Donald Trump’s ass are the same ones who were running for their lives on Jan. 6, 2021, during the Capitol siege. Yet only a handful voted to convict Trump after the House impeached him.

By the way, didn’t the clown prince promise to lower grocery prices and end the Ukraine war on Day 1 of his monarchy? Have your grocery bills shrunk? Are eggs cheaper? Is Ukraine at peace? Ha. Trump is too busy deporting your relatives, friends and neighbors, but y’all geniuses voted for him, so laugh it up.

Trump is making the country safer by deporting hardworking immigrants who have contributed to America’s economy for years, while he turns violent murderers and anarchists loose to roam freely? Seriously?

And he wants to ship all the Palestinians out of Gaza ... .

CNN anchor Jim Acosta recently remarked, “It is never a good time to give in to a tyrant. Refuse the lies. Refuse the fear. Hold on to truth and hope.”

And resist the tyrant. Resist, resist.

Mike Epstein

Clarkston

