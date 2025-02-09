Feb. 9 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

Pardons were heinous

Giving pardons to lawfully convicted Jan. 6, 2021, participants is a most heinous and insulting act against the American people and our judicial system by any sitting president of this nation. That is the most flagrant act of “politization of our judicial system” ever enacted. To believe otherwise is to confirm ignorance. Ignorance is defined as lack of knowledge, awareness and/or understanding.

I saw in real time what happened that day. I heard in real time what happened that day. I made the effort to be informed, to follow the lawful process of review of facts, indictments and legal truthful convictions that resulted from those actions in the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

It is ignorant to believe manipulation of our justice system led to a lawful, judicial response to Jan. 6.

It is ignorant to see that multitude of actions on Jan. 6 as any other than an unruly, uncivil, disrespectful, violent, diseased and flagrantly illegal conduct toward the foundations of our democratic government. This ignorance appears to be grounded in ill-conceived conspiracy theories of political convenience.

Ignorance may prove to be the most violent element of our national identity.

Let us reject an ignorant and faulty sense of citizenship that thrives on ignoring truth and reality for the comfort of what seems convenient.

Sandra Lilligren

Clarkston

Freeing felons not great

As a law-abiding citizen, I respect our law enforcement officers. I am thankful they are willing to take personal risks to keep us safe. Although I have rallied, marched or protested for various causes I have never broken a law or disrespected an officer while doing it.

I am appalled that our president just pardoned several hundred people who brutally assaulted police officers at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. These criminals attacked more than 140 officers, engaging them in hand-to-hand combat for hours. The rioters used weapons including firearms, stun guns, flagpoles, bike racks, pitchfork, metal whips, baseball bats, bear spray and anything else they could find. One officer died on Jan. 6, while many suffered serious injuries and lasting trauma from the riot. These officers were doing their jobs, protecting our elected officials including Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Rep. Russ Fulcher from a violent mob.

When our local law enforcement officers in Idaho, Lewis and Nez Perce counties are attacked while pursuing criminals, people in our communities tend to rally around them, supporting them. Most law-abiding Idaho citizens would be shocked if any of these men who assault our officers were suddenly freed and treated like heroes. People in our communities normally praise our injured officers as heroes, not the people who assaulted them.

Flinging open jailhouse doors to free violent offenders then praising them as heroes does not make America great.

Norma Staaf

Harpster