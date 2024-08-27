Feb. 9 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

Political flags?

The Idaho Legislature is promulgating another wrongheaded and unnecessary educational initiative, and after having taught middle school civics for 26 years, I’d like to weigh in on its newest abomination.

The Republicans’ current bill making the rounds would make all teachers remove flags that are “political.” The American flag would be exempt, as would military service flags and, perhaps, some others.

My neighbors fly many different flags: One is a half-and-half stars and stripes, and stars and bars of the Confederacy; another is a thin blue line flag that approximates a United States flag, but has the wrong colors; one is an American flag with the phrase “2nd Amendment” imposed over the stripes.

While these might be flown over earnest, well-meaning households, according to the U.S. Flag Code, these are all unacceptable alterations of the U.S. flag. With their consistent and long-term example of ignorance and mean-spirited legislation, I don’t trust the Idaho Legislature to get this new flag controversy right. They rarely do.

Our state is a house with many rooms, and we can trust educators to adorn their classrooms in ways that make them safe places for all of their students. I urge Idaho citizens who care about our country and our children’s education to speak to legislators to vote against another one of these culture war idiocies that they seem to excel in creating.

If they truly want fewer flags, ban them all. Because there is nothing more political than our national banner.

Michael Riley

Potlatch

Vote no on vouchers

Dear Rep. David Cannon: I am Stephen Cooke, of Moscow, in Idaho’s 6th legislative district.