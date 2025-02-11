Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

A new hero

Oh wow. Our president is releasing government files about the darkest points in American history.

Put as much credit in them as you do the “patriots” who tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power.

Not happy with power. Trying to rewrite history.

Also, Pam Hemphill is stronger and braver than all Republican legislators put together. I have a new hero.

Thank you, Pam.

Brad Stewart

Lewiston

Some fish numbers

Fellow Idahoans and Northwest anglers: I don’t like it when people tell me what to think and neither should you.

Public information is available from Fish Passage Center for smolt transportation and data access in real-time records for the number of adults passing over dams every year.

Lower Granite Dam (1998-2009): An average of 5,836,060 salmon and steelhead smolts were transported annually; a low of 2,516,948 in 2007 and a high of 12,09,9019 in 2005.