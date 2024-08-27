Sections
OpinionFebruary 12, 2025

Feb. 12 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Take action, Congress

Let me get this right:

Someone gives Elon Musk access to the U.S. Treasury payment system.

Does Elon have the security clearance to do this? No.

He then locks out the employees who legally work there. This sounds like a coup.

He declares Lutheran Social Services, Catholic Charities and others to be money-laundering organizations.

And he claims the U.S. Agency for International Development is a criminal enterprise. By what authority?

He suspends all U.S. contracts to nongovernment organizations. This is an illegal impoundment.

Congress needs to stop this now.

Wayne H. Beebe

Pullman

