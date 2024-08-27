Feb. 13 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Trump’s on a roll

Watching the Senate interview and question Donald Trump’s appointees to lead the various government agencies, it is obvious that there are definite requirements Trump demands of his nominees.

Some of the qualifications: No experience necessary in the position you are nominated to hold. Have been a talking head on Fox News. Be willing to shoot your pet dog. Never answer a yes or no question. Be able to deny any previous statements. Be a billionaire.

That’s the short list. The absolute must for these nominees is to swear loyalty to Trump and only Trump. Forget the Constitution. These nominees are willing, even eager, to be a participant in Trump’s reign of revenge.

It’s been written that it took Adolf Hitler 53 days to dismantle democracy. Trump’s on a roll to beat that record.

Mary Ann Davidson

Grangeville

Are we No. 1?