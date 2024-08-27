Feb. 13 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Trump’s on a roll
Watching the Senate interview and question Donald Trump’s appointees to lead the various government agencies, it is obvious that there are definite requirements Trump demands of his nominees.
Some of the qualifications: No experience necessary in the position you are nominated to hold. Have been a talking head on Fox News. Be willing to shoot your pet dog. Never answer a yes or no question. Be able to deny any previous statements. Be a billionaire.
That’s the short list. The absolute must for these nominees is to swear loyalty to Trump and only Trump. Forget the Constitution. These nominees are willing, even eager, to be a participant in Trump’s reign of revenge.
It’s been written that it took Adolf Hitler 53 days to dismantle democracy. Trump’s on a roll to beat that record.
Mary Ann Davidson
Grangeville
Are we No. 1?
At 80, I have learned that the most damaging lies are the ones we tell ourselves. A common crowd chant — “We’re No. 1” — is used to cheer our teams on to victory. After the games are over, this blind pride will not allow us to learn from other people and nations.
At this time of national introspection, is this chant — “We’re No. 1” — objectively true?
No. 1 in Japan, longevity; Finland, happiest; Spain, healthiest; Norway, strongest democracy; Canada, best-educated; Norway, highest rate of literacy; Denmark, best work-life balance; Norway, highest per capita income; Switzerland, richest; and America, most hours a day watching television (4.5 hours).
Let me offer my assessment of why we are not No. 1 in any category: We are an arrogant, hypocritical, hedonistic, ignorant society with half of the public at or below a sixth grade reading level, according to Nathann Heller in New Yorker magazine.
We are not willing to learn from others. We find comfort in a claim to be a Judeo-Christian nation but simply do not practice what we preach. We buy our comfort by behavior that will destroy the planet and, like the Romans of old, we worship the god of entertainment.
I recognize that all that I have said is a false, unkind generalization because many Americans are the exact opposite: charitable, smart, honest, loving people. We have the potential to be No. 1.
Stan Smith
Viola