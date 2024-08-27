Feb. 14 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Despicable, dishonorable
Not that they have earned such consideration, but common sense and basic decency suggest withholding judgment of a new presidential administration for a reasonable interval of time before condemning it for failures of policy, oversight or character. Or all three, in this case.
No voter should be in the least surprised that Donald Trump would begin his second term with the usual poisonous mix of bullying, cowardly lies, scapegoating of the weak and categorical refusal to take responsibility for any of his own errors or failures, ever. This is not “being a man,” and this is not leadership, nor is it evidence of good moral or ethical character.
Other than insulting our war dead, I cannot think of any more despicable and dishonorable act than for a commander in chief to blame a military disaster — in which the entire manifest of a civilian airliner was killed — on “DEI,” or diversity, equity and inclusion.
He’s busy installing incompetents in cabinet positions to accelerate his sabotage of government, yet Trump insists we must somehow lay the blame on a woman, or a nonwhite, gay or disabled person, or maybe an immigrant or some disabled guy. And the buck stops where?
Chris Norden
Moscow