Feb. 14 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Despicable, dishonorable

Not that they have earned such consideration, but common sense and basic decency suggest withholding judgment of a new presidential administration for a reasonable interval of time before condemning it for failures of policy, oversight or character. Or all three, in this case.

No voter should be in the least surprised that Donald Trump would begin his second term with the usual poisonous mix of bullying, cowardly lies, scapegoating of the weak and categorical refusal to take responsibility for any of his own errors or failures, ever. This is not “being a man,” and this is not leadership, nor is it evidence of good moral or ethical character.