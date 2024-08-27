Feb. 15 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

A reasonable letter
I have about given up on trying to be reasonable with MAGA Republicans. Even though the walls of my house are busted up from banging my head on them, I’ll give it one more shot. But only because Dan Long (Tribune letter, Jan. 29) seems reasonable. Still, he needs some clarification.
The inflation we experienced over the last five years began under Donald Trump’s tariffs. It was manageable, however, until December 2019 when the COVID-19 virus began spreading. Trump ignored the evidence of the immense danger presented, allowing the virus to spread throughout the U.S. The ensuing pandemic caused every international transportation system to shut down, trying to stop the spread of the disease. The cost of goods soared because the demand did not stop though the supply chain did. These are facts. Talk to an economist.
I’m not sure we should blame any one person for the ensuing cataclysmic inflation, but if we do, it is certainly not Joe Biden, who inherited a disaster from Trump. So, please quit blaming Biden for inflation. And it’s just about gotten under control under his watch, not Trump’s — then or now.
And as for President Jimmy Carter, I agree he was a good person, not a good president. The reason for his failures is he tried to be honest and straightforward with Republican legislators. Bill Clinton, another southern Democrat ... was the exact opposite: a good president, doing good things, but a horrible human being.
Thanks, Mr. Long, for your levelheadedness.
D’Wayne Hodgin
Moscow
It just won’t matter
Welcome to “this is my effed up world,” courtesy of MAGA, the cult collection of decayed society that believes all Donald Trump’s lies about lowering prices, stolen elections, Jan. 6 lemming love-ins, yada yada yada.
And now Captain Crappola thinks he can get Benjamin “Benny the Butcher” Netanyahu to evict the Palestinians from their homeland so he and Donald “Donny 2” Trump Jr. can erect shoddy beachfront hotels, condos, high rises, golf courses and brothels there?
It won’t matter if prices on everything go through the roof because of brain dead bozo’s tariffs and tax cuts. It won’t matter if Elon Musk shifts all the treasury to someplace in space. It won’t matter if Robert F. Kennedy Jr. resurrects the world’s once-eradicated diseases after banning vaccines.
And it won’t matter that Trump and his anti-science goons, in collusion with the scumbag oil companies who have raked in billions in profits per day for the last 50 years, drill, drill, drill while the planet burns, burns, burns.
And it won’t matter if these idiot maniacs succeed in doing away with education in their quest to produce an even dumber populace than we now have.
Nothing will matter because Trump has his cult groupies by the cajones and has tweaked their feeble pea brains to the point that everything he says is the truth and anything he does is A-OK.
So the Republican cowards and the MAGA fools will continue their unreality crapshow.
Really?
Mike Epstein
Clarkston