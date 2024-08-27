Feb. 15 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

A reasonable letter

I have about given up on trying to be reasonable with MAGA Republicans. Even though the walls of my house are busted up from banging my head on them, I’ll give it one more shot. But only because Dan Long (Tribune letter, Jan. 29) seems reasonable. Still, he needs some clarification.

The inflation we experienced over the last five years began under Donald Trump’s tariffs. It was manageable, however, until December 2019 when the COVID-19 virus began spreading. Trump ignored the evidence of the immense danger presented, allowing the virus to spread throughout the U.S. The ensuing pandemic caused every international transportation system to shut down, trying to stop the spread of the disease. The cost of goods soared because the demand did not stop though the supply chain did. These are facts. Talk to an economist.

I’m not sure we should blame any one person for the ensuing cataclysmic inflation, but if we do, it is certainly not Joe Biden, who inherited a disaster from Trump. So, please quit blaming Biden for inflation. And it’s just about gotten under control under his watch, not Trump’s — then or now.

And as for President Jimmy Carter, I agree he was a good person, not a good president. The reason for his failures is he tried to be honest and straightforward with Republican legislators. Bill Clinton, another southern Democrat ... was the exact opposite: a good president, doing good things, but a horrible human being.

Thanks, Mr. Long, for your levelheadedness.

D’Wayne Hodgin

Moscow

It just won’t matter