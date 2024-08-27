Feb. 16 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

Common sense on dams

President Donald Trump has returned to the White House with a pledge to return common sense in decision making. Hopefully his administration will take a look at the Snake River dams issue.

The first dam on the system, Bonneville, was completed in 1938, and the first-year salmon count passing upriver was about 500,000. By 1999, the yearly count had increased to about 650,000 salmon. Conditions changed, especially because of increased efficiency of smolt barging, and numbers of fish returning to spawn skyrocketed. Then, through a lawsuit decision, a federal judge ruled that smolts needed to be spilled over dams rather than barged downriver. What a huge mistake of justice. Smolt survival dropped from 97% to 50%, resulting in a similar drop in returning adult salmon. Barging smolts avoided loss because of dissolved gas and predator fish, birds and seals. Most predators were protected by laws, including the Endangered Species Act.