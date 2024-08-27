Feb. 16 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

Common sense on dams
President Donald Trump has returned to the White House with a pledge to return common sense in decision making. Hopefully his administration will take a look at the Snake River dams issue.
The first dam on the system, Bonneville, was completed in 1938, and the first-year salmon count passing upriver was about 500,000. By 1999, the yearly count had increased to about 650,000 salmon. Conditions changed, especially because of increased efficiency of smolt barging, and numbers of fish returning to spawn skyrocketed. Then, through a lawsuit decision, a federal judge ruled that smolts needed to be spilled over dams rather than barged downriver. What a huge mistake of justice. Smolt survival dropped from 97% to 50%, resulting in a similar drop in returning adult salmon. Barging smolts avoided loss because of dissolved gas and predator fish, birds and seals. Most predators were protected by laws, including the Endangered Species Act.
The Nez Perce Tribe will be a key player in the four-dam future. Surely they realize the hatcheries they operate will be needed regardless of the decision. They also know the removal of the dams will not increase available spawning habitat. All interested parties want wild salmon runs to increase. Leaving the dams in place and barging will protect wild smolts resulting in a significant return of adults. In this case, tribes supporting dam removal will damage wild salmon recovery. This issue should be put to bed using common sense, not politics.
Bill Mulligan
Clarkston