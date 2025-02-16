Feb. 16 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions

U.S. is being mocked

Under the new administration, our government is flaunting its weakness, plunging thoughtlessly ahead with ill-considered policy decisions, then wobbling weakly backward with no clear direction.

The administration instantly folded on the mistreatment of Colombian citizens during deportation flights, after the president of Colombia called our bluff on tariffs, in effect saying, “Go ahead, make my day.” Days later the president’s Office of Management and Budget caved on the federal funding shutdown it had announced, performing a quick about-face after citizens rose in anger.

Policy “triumphs” include using the U.S. military to “turn on the water” from the Pacific Northwest to California, something that never happened and in fact makes no sense whatever. Another policy “victory” was blocking the $50 million expenditure on condoms for Gaza, something else that never happened and makes no sense.

Rather than making America great again, we are being mocked. The whole world is laughing.

Jim Wallis

Moscow

Not what the U.S. needs

It seems to me that Donald Trump and the Republican Party want to replace DEI, or diversity, equity and inclusion, with LICE, or lies, incompetency, corruption and exclusion.

This is the exact opposite of what our country needs right now.

Jennifer Walker

Clarkston

How many read the law?

The Ash Street incident: Yes, that was a bad incident. Anytime a life is taken, it’s bad.

I do not do Facebook. My question about the ones who wrote on Facebook their opinions about the Ash Street killing: How many read the law? How many have experience with law enforcement? I wonder, since there are different opinions. Some were for and some were against how the Clarkston police do their job. How many will go before the city council and ask, since they pass the laws, why they aren’t enforced or give them a law and ask if you misinterpret them wrong?

In fact, read all the city code and the Revised Code of Washington and the Washington Administrative Code. Learn a little. I believe the city code chapter 10.64 may cover this.

Also find out if the complaint was committed in the officer’s presence. Yes, I have stood before the mayor and city council and even stated talking to them is like talking to a brick wall.

So what do you Facebook opinion writers actually do about what you complain about?

Jim Griffin

Clarkston

Year of the Snake

The 2025 lunar calendar is represented by a snake, something cold-blooded, slithery and often venomous. How appropriate.

Shelley Dumas

Grangeville

Proud of Hemphill

I pretty clearly recall what Enrique Tarrio said at the time he was being sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on our country. He told the judge at sentencing that he was embarrassed, that the events of Jan. 6 were disgraceful and he admitted Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

He asked the judge for leniency. In contrast to his usual cocky demeanor, he actually appeared humble. At some point, he carried on like a third grade girl, saying he did not want to spend his 40s in prison. Well, maybe he should have thought about that beforehand.