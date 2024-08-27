Feb. 16 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

Find historic truths

I can’t remember the last time I read such a mean-spirited letter as the one recently submitted by J.C. Passmore (Tribune, Jan. 15). It had me wondering who stole his lunch money on the playground.

In the letter, he wrote, “Great historic truths have a way of hiding in plain sight.” Apparently not for him ... . But you can find the truth about Republicans, Democrats and their history at studentsofhistory.com. Look for “The Great Switch: How Republicans and Democrats Switched Ideologies.” In a nutshell:

The Democrats from the Civil War era, who Mr. Passmore blamed for many of our country’s ills such as slavery ..., originally embraced the Republican ideals of modern times. The Republicans of that era were considered very liberal. We now have two parties whose ideologies stand 180 degrees from where they stood centuries ago.

The notion that the Democratic Party was purposely given a deceptive name as the party of slavery is nonsense. And the statement that the Republicans Party was created to prevent slavery is equally as nonsensical. The Democrats were named back in 1792 when the Federalist Party used the name as an insult against the Jeffersonian Republicans, who they claimed were like the “radical democrats” of the French Revolution. For a time, the amused Republicans called themselves the Democratic-Republican Party.

So if Mr. Passmore truly wants the abolishment of the political party that fostered slavery, segregation, racism and hatred, then he picked the wrong party.

Better take a long look at the other one.

Patrice Yeatter

Kooskia

Fighting for freedom

Yeonmi Park’s harrowing book “In Order to Live” tells of defecting from North Korea, a totalitarian dictatorship, and coming to America.

Park also wrote bestselling “While Time Remains: A North Korean Defector’s Search for Freedom in America.” She “has a deep appreciation for (American) liberty and wants to remind us of the fragility of freedom, and what we must do to preserve it.”

Park never thought she’d be fighting for freedom of speech in America — was censored on YouTube, etc. ... . She was shocked by “the indoctrination taking place in American universities,” comparing it to “the propaganda taking place in North Korea.”

Another way we seem to have lost ground pertains to medical freedom and hearing more than one opinion from various highly qualified physicians, possibly diverting from a common narrative (as with COVID-19).

Hearing various medical opinions — not simply “trusting” one — could have significant impact.

Jennifer Vanderbes’ 2023 “groundbreaking” book “Wonder Drug: The Secret History of Thalidomide in America and its Hidden History,” (caused “severe malformations” in babies abroad in the 1950s-60s ...) is described as “shocking, extremely well-researched, and incredibly heartbreaking.” Vanderbes “exposes the deceptive practices of Big Pharma that continues to endanger lives today.” Or read “The True Story of Thalidomide in the U.S.” (usthalidomide.org/our-story-thalidomide-babies-us).

Vanderbes exposes the “sinister truth that had been buried for decades” as Americans were “deceived by the pharmaceutical firms, betrayed by (some) doctors, and ignored by (some in) the government.”

Free speech and liberty are imperative to retain.

Ronda Granlund

Clarkston

Christian nationalism

I read Richard Eggleston’s historical explanation of Christian nationalism (Tribune, Jan. 26), but I wondered if he ever defined what it is. Simply put, Christian nationalism is a form of religious nationalism that focuses on promoting the political views of its followers, in order to achieve prominence or dominance in political and social life.