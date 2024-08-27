Feb. 16 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

Stand for democracy

When asked about Elon Musk’s recent takeover of the treasury, Idaho Sen. Jim Risch publicly said “Elections have consequences.”

Well, yes sir, they do. However, those consequences do not include the richest man in the world taking control of the U.S. Treasury and deciding what programs he deems worthy of saving, and which ones need to go. As he dismantles our government, he is exposing personal information of our citizens. Do you endorse these “consequences”? Musk is not an elected official, and this is against the law. Why hasn’t he been arrested? Gosh, if I went into the Treasury and started manipulating data, I’d be arrested in about three seconds.

Senator, you went on to discuss the national debt as part of the “consequences” we all should get used to. Yes Senator, you have been a national debt hawk since you were first elected. Well, until Donald Trump was elected in 2016. Then you were completely silent on the debt. You happily voted for Trump’s tax cut for the wealthy.

Could it be because you, as the fifth wealthiest senator in the nation, benefitted from those cuts? And now that you once again might benefit from additional tax cuts for the wealthy, you complain about the debt ceiling?

How do these “consequences” benefit the citizens of Idaho? Or are you part of the oligarchy trying to demolish our democracy to install an autocracy?

It’s time to stand up, Senator, for our democracy. It is not time to line your pockets.