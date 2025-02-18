Feb. 18 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Block fossil fuel agenda

Autocratic rulers who ignore scientific evidence and think they know the answers to everything have caused suffering and death throughout history.

More than 60 years ago, Chairman Mao Zedong ignored the established knowledge of many disciplines and embarked on a “Great Leap Forward.” This misguided effort caused immense suffering throughout China and killed millions.

President Donald Trump appears to be working hard to eventually eclipse this notorious record by ignoring established wisdom in many areas. I focus on climate change, as including other areas would take the whole page. He is dismantling established programs that are reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Without U.S. leadership (as we are the country with the largest cumulative emissions), I expect decreasing efforts by other countries. Climate change is accelerating because of feedbacks caused by the already-realized level of warming.

Decades of worsening climate change will not only directly kill people but increasingly force them to flee their homes because of to sea-level rise, agricultural failures, more severe storms or generally finding their place of residence uninhabitable. Already, the effects of climate change displace millions of people annually. Where will they go? If they flee their own country, do you think they will be welcome in a different country? Increasing wars with high civilian casualties will be inevitable.

Congress needs to block the president’s fossil fuel agenda. The half of Congress that continues to allow his agenda will be complicit in what, over time, will become a human tragedy of unbelievable proportions.

Stephan Flint