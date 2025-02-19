Feb. 19 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

No longer proud

When I was a child growing up during World War II, I was so proud to be an American. We were the good guys, all working together to save the world from an evil autocrat. Everyone pitched in. Even my siblings and I spent our Saturdays collecting scrap metal and aluminum gum wrappers for the war effort.

We felt so strongly that we were in the right. We saw our politicians — our president, our senators, our congressmen — as dignified, principled, well-meaning individuals (sort of in the mold of Atticus Finch) who, despite their differences, were still striving toward a common goal: victory.