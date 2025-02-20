Feb. 20 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Risch and the wolves
I saw Sen. Jim Risch on TikTok the other day and he was saying something about wolves in Idaho. Of course, he was against them and he said some “yahoos” had come along to reintroduce them in Idaho.
I wonder what that term means: “yahoo.” Maybe he’s too old to be serving the people of Idaho if he is making up words or can’t communicate his ideas in the English language properly. Also, why doesn’t he go represent Milwaukee where he was born? Idaho doesn’t need him.
Julian Matthews
Pullman
A thick ideology
Of this year’s Boise State University public policy survey, Marty Trillhaase wrote, “the survey says low-income families are 13 percentage points more likely to have trouble obtaining health care” (Tribune, Jan. 26).
The survey asked “How would you describe access to health care for most Idahoans?” not “Have you had trouble obtaining health care?”
Accordingly the survey actually says, “those with incomes under $50,000 are 13-points more likely to perceive access as difficult than those earning over $100,000.”
Trillhaase misrepresented the answer he could harp on about Medicaid expansion. He rode that hobby horse again, accompanied by new misrepresentations, a week later.
Rep. John Vander Woude neither said Idaho can’t afford Medicaid expansion nor that it represents a deficit. He said its growth trajectory might not be affordable (Tribune, Jan. 25).
Only “Expansion state individuals enrolled in the new eligibility group through 138% FPL” get the expansion rate; past recipients were not “grandfathered in” (macpac.gov).
Thus Idaho’s actual reimbursement rate is 67.59% and the payment amount from all states is growing (Peter G. Peterson Foundation).
Yes, the feds are paying more as well but Idaho’s cost is, in fact, going up. That’s what happens with entitlement programs.
How come Marty Trillhaase understands this concept when he rightly warns about school vouchers but can’t get it through his thick ideology when it comes to Medicaid?
I guess I answered my own question.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
Tee time in Gaza?
I see that Donald Trump wants the U.S. to take over the Gaza Strip and completely rebuild it.
I guess it will soon be time for me to make a tee time at the new Trump golf course in Gaza. Need a place to stay? Trump has you covered with his newest Trump mega hotel which — you guessed it — will be right in the middle of the Gaza strip.
Tod Burr
Lewiston