Feb. 20 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Risch and the wolves

I saw Sen. Jim Risch on TikTok the other day and he was saying something about wolves in Idaho. Of course, he was against them and he said some “yahoos” had come along to reintroduce them in Idaho.

I wonder what that term means: “yahoo.” Maybe he’s too old to be serving the people of Idaho if he is making up words or can’t communicate his ideas in the English language properly. Also, why doesn’t he go represent Milwaukee where he was born? Idaho doesn’t need him.

Julian Matthews

Pullman

A thick ideology

Of this year’s Boise State University public policy survey, Marty Trillhaase wrote, “the survey says low-income families are 13 percentage points more likely to have trouble obtaining health care” (Tribune, Jan. 26).

The survey asked “How would you describe access to health care for most Idahoans?” not “Have you had trouble obtaining health care?”

Accordingly the survey actually says, “those with incomes under $50,000 are 13-points more likely to perceive access as difficult than those earning over $100,000.”

Trillhaase misrepresented the answer he could harp on about Medicaid expansion. He rode that hobby horse again, accompanied by new misrepresentations, a week later.

Rep. John Vander Woude neither said Idaho can’t afford Medicaid expansion nor that it represents a deficit. He said its growth trajectory might not be affordable (Tribune, Jan. 25).