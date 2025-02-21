Sections
OpinionFebruary 21, 2025

Feb. 21 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Disaster on the Potomac

These “unarmed” attack choppers “routinely” navigate the most congested airspace in the U.S. They are capable of aerobatic maneuvers and obstacle avoidance as a routine part of their mission.

The question was, why would they be doing “training/certification” flights in a busy urban airspace? The tipoff was this: Early news releases tried to blame everyone except the chopper. They blamed the control tower, the jet pilots, maintenance; everyone except the chopper.

A passenger jet on final approach has little choice but to continue completing its landing approach.

So what is the chopper even doing there — at night — in the midst of extremely dense civilian traffic? It was a training mission for a billion dollar (tax paid) Uber service for Washington, D.C., insider elites. Get it?

By the way: Night vision goggles will be blinded by the lights of an urban environment.

J.C. Passmore Jr.

Elk City

